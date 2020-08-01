One arrested for beating up man transporting meat in Gurugram: Police

A man was arrested by the Haryana Police for allegedly beating up another man who was transporting meat in his vehicle in Gurugram on Friday. The police have informed that the victim had sustained severe injuries in the incident. The group of people had allegedly created ruckus when the police intercepted them.

"A person carrying meat in a truck was stopped, beaten up and taken away by a group of men. He sustained severe injuries. When police intercepted, this group created a ruckus. One person named Pradeep has been arrested," said Pritpal Singh, ACP, Gurugram. "Strict action will be taken against those involved in the case. Efforts are on to nab others," added Singh.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway to nab the other accused in the case. (ANI)