Akhilesh Yadav extends Eid greetings, says COVID-19 dampened spirit of festivals

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday extended greetings to people on Eid-aAl-Adha while lamenting that COVID-19 has dampened the spirit of festivals.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:43 IST
Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday extended greetings to people on Eid-aAl-Adha while lamenting that COVID-19 has dampened the spirit of festivals. "I want to extend my greetings to everyone on Bakr-id. Our festivals are a means to spread love and respect amongst communities. Due to COVID-19, our festivals have lost colour. The government has also conceded that we will have to live with coronavirus," Yadav said.

"Till the date a vaccine is made for COVID-19, we will have to maintain precautions. This pandemic has affected our economy badly and we do not know where and when will the slide end," he added. He went on to say that the police and the health department are facing the biggest challenges at this time.

"The biggest challenge is being faced by the police and health department. If the 1,000-bedded cancer hospital, Gorakhpur Child care hospital, AIIMS and other hospitals were made by this time, people would not have faced so many problems," he said. (ANI)

