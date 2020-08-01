Police solve murder case, two held in Ghaziabad

Police claimed to have solved a murder case by arresting two persons here. The arrest took place on Friday night in Khanna Nagar area. The duo has been identified as Aaftab and Monu alias Sher Khan, both residents of Peer Wali Gali opposite Ashok Vihar colony of Loni, police said.

The incident took place on June 17 when the accused hired an auto-rickshaw from a man, identified Mohiuddin, for Rs 200 from Usmanpur area in Delhi but could not pay the fare as they did not have enough money, following which they killed the driver, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that it was a blind murder case as the accused did not have any mobile phones and no CCTV cameras were installed in the area.

Aaftab, along with Monu, had gone to meet his mother on June 17 to take some money from her but she was not present at home, following which they took the same auto-rickshaw to return to Loni, the SSP said. He said Aaftab told police that they asked the driver to drop them near a meat factory of Hazi Babu, which is closed at present.They both got down from the auto and started running without paying the money. When the driver caught them and asked them to pay Rs 200, Monu caught him and Aaftab stabbed him in his stomach due to which the driver died.

They both then left for Bijnor district and Gohana town of Haryana, the SSP said. An FIR has been lodged here by the auto driver's family members and the accused have been sent to jail, Naithani said. PTI CORR KJ.