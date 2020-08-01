Memorial of Annabhau Sathe to be built in Mumbai: CM

A memorial of Marathi poet and writer Annabhau Sathe will soon be built in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday. Paying homage to the late writer on his birth centenary, Thackeray said Annabhau Sathe created awareness among masses through his writings and the next generation too should be inspired by him.

"Annabhau's literary works should be made available at one place. He created awareness among people to arouse their courage and sense of duty through his poems. A befitting memorial will come up in Mumbai soon," Thackeray said. The chief minister was addressing valedictory session of a seminar organized by Mumbai University to mark Sathe's birth centenary year.

Sathe's role in the Samyukta Maharashtra (united Maharashtra state) movement too was unforgettable, the chief minister said. He also noted that 2020 marks the birth centenary of Annabhau Sathe and centenary of the death of Lokmanya Tilak.

"This is a curious coincidence where one leading light passed into the annals of history and another great man was born (on the same day)," Thackeray said..