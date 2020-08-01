Former MP and veteran leader Amar Singh dies at 64

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha member, Amar Singh, has died on Saturday in Singapore.

Amar Singh had been ailing at a hospital in Singapore for the past few months. Singh, who was under treatment there, had earlier undergone a kidney transplant.

Earlier today, he had tweeted a tribute to freedom fighter and educationist Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary and also wished Eid Al Adha to all his followers.

Amar Singh was very active on social media despite his illness. In March, he posted a video titled "Tiger Zinda Hai!!" on Twitter, saying he is awaiting surgery in a Singapore hospital after some reports about his death surfaced on the internet.

Further details awaited.

This is a developing story.