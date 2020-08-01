Andhra ex-minister P Manikyala Rao dies of COVID-19
Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, former minister and senior BJP leader died of COVID-19 in Krishna district's Vijayawada on Saturday, Sunil Deodhar, BJP National Secretary and the state co-in charge confirmed.ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:52 IST
Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, former minister and senior BJP leader died of COVID-19 in Krishna district's Vijayawada on Saturday, Sunil Deodhar, BJP National Secretary and the state co-in charge confirmed. "It's a moment of grief for the BJP as COVID-19 claims life of BJP Andhra General Secretary Pydikondala Manikyala Rao Ji. May his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I remember visiting his house in 2018," Deodhar tweeted.
He also shared a picture of himself with Rao from 2018. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy also expressed shock over the demise of the BJP leader and offered prayers and peace for the departed soul while condoling the family of the deceased, as per the Chief Minister office (CMO).
Andhra Pradesh has now recorded a total of 1,50,209 COVID-19 cases. Besides, a total of 1,407 deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)
