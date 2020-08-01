Telangana cabinet meet on Aug 5 to discuss several key issues

The Telangana Cabinet will meet here on August 5 to discuss several crucial issues, including the proposed construction of the new Secretariat complex, the COVID-19 situation and steps to be implemented in the education sector against the backdrop of the pandemic. The meeting, to be presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is also expected to deliberate on regulated farming suggested by the government and other issues and take decisions accordingly, an official release said on Saturday.

TheTelanganaHigh Court had recently dismissed a petition challenging the demolition of the old state secretariatbuildings here. Work on bringing down these buildings is underway to pave the way for construction of of a new secretariat complex.

Rao had recently examined the designs for the proposed new complex and suggested several changes. The state government had earlier indicated that the new secretariat, to come up in about seven lakh sq ft, would cost around Rs 400 crore and had decided to equip it with state- of-the-art connectivity and other features.

The cabinet meeting will deliberate on the COVID-19 situation against the backdrop of a surge in cases. As on Friday, the tally stood at 64,786. The government had recently suggested that farmers take up regulated farming, whereby they cultivate crops with high market demand rather than producing the same crop in excess.

PTI SJR APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH.