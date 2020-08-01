Odisha CM, Union ministers condole Amar Singh's death
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-08-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 20:56 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Saturday condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh. "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran leader & Rajya Sabha MP #AmarSingh. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," Patnaik tweeted.
Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described Singh as a seasoned politician. "Saddened to learn about the passing away of seasoned politician and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh ji. My deepest condolences to his family and friends in their hour of grief.
May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti!," Pradhan tweeted. Union Minister of State for MSME, Pratap Sarangi, said Singh was a mass leader loved by people.
"Grieved to learn the passing away of Shri Amar Singh ji, a veteran former Parliamentarian and Rajya Sabha MP. He was a mass leader who earned the love and adulation of his constituents. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family," Sarangi tweeted. Among others, BJP vice-president and former MP Baijayant Panda condoled Singh's death.
"Just heard of the passing of #AmarSingh Ji. I first met him in 1997 when he accompanied the then PM to Odisha, & last a couple of years ago when he dropped by for tea. Like him of not, for years he was a player, with undeniable & immense influence in Indias politics. Om Shanti," Panda tweeted. Singh (64) died on Saturday while undergoing treatment in Singapore. He had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time.
