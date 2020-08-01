Left Menu
Sports university to come up in Kangra: HP minister

Newly-appointed Minister of Forests, Youth Services and Sports, Rakesh Pathania on Saturday said a sports university will be established soon in Kangra district.

Pathania, an MLA from Nurpur constituency of Kangra district, was inducted in CM Jai Ram Thakur's cabinet on July 30. Image Credit: ANI

Pathania, an MLA from Nurpur constituency of Kangra district, was inducted in CM Jai Ram Thakur's cabinet on July 30. Talking to PTI, Pathania, who has been appointed a minister for the first time, said, "A sports university in the state will be set up in Kangra district. Apart from this, it is a priority to make it an excellent centre for sports in Himachal Pradesh. In this context, I have requested CM Jai Ram Thakur too." He said that there is a lot of talent among the youth of the state and a special programme will be launched to improve their abilities.

The minister said the forest cover area will also be increased in the hill state. "People come to see the forests in the state. So, work will be done to increase the chances of eco-tourism in the state. Saurav Van Vihar of Palampur is connected to the public sentiments and is a memorial to the memories of the immortal martyr Sourav Kalia of the country," he added. Former CM Shanta Kumar had contributed a lot in its construction and funds have been sanctioned for its renovation that would begin soon after the monsoon season, the minister pointed out.

Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami, Jaysinghpur MLA Ravindra Dhiman, Baijnath MLA Mulakh Raj Premi and Jawali MLA Arjun Thakur were present on the occasion...

