No link with case related to stealing of export licences: EXIM Bank

The Export-Import Bank of India on Saturday clarified that it has no connection with the case in which the Delhi Police last week busted a gang for allegedly stealing licences of export companies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:18 IST
The cyber cell of the Delhi Police on July 27 said it busted a gang involved in allegedly stealing licences of multiple export companies by fraudulently using their information. Image Credit: Wikimedia

"Based on the technical investigation, seven persons have been arrested and two independent modules of fraudsters have been busted. The investigation is in progress to unearth other modules. These modules are spread across the country through a network of EXIM agents," police had statement said, referring to export-import agents. However, it was erroneously stated in a PTI report dated July 27 that the gang operated through a network of Export-Import Bank of India agents. The reported case has absolutely no connection with the Export-Import Bank of India, according to the bank. The police had initiated a probe after receiving complaints last year from four different garment export firms alleging that their licences of duty rebate on garment exports (RoSCTL) had been stolen from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) website and transferred to multiple beneficiaries using fake Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) keys, they said.

The accused made DSC keys of more than 100 export firms and licences worth Rs 3.4 crore was siphoned off from multiple export firms, the police said. As per government guidelines, export firms are entitled to certain benefits which are offered as incentives for encouraging the inflow of foreign exchange and the same can be claimed by the exporter.

