Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha Mining Corporation sets up COVID Care Homes in state

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) on Saturday established COVID Care Homes (CCH) at three regions in Bhubaneswar including, South Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:27 IST
Odisha Mining Corporation sets up COVID Care Homes in state
Odisha Mining Corporation sets up Covid Care Homes in Odisha on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) on Saturday established COVID Care Homes (CCH) at three regions in Bhubaneswar including, South Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari. The CCHs will be 20-bedded isolation facilities to accommodate COVID-19 suspect or positive cases. The CCHs will be an extension of the home isolation facility exclusively for OMC employees and its workers with asymptomatic and mild symptomatic cases.

In the second phase, OMC will start the COVID Care Homes in four other locations at Kurmitar in Koida region, Seremda in Barbil region, Bangur region and at Kodingamali in Rayagada region with each regions having 10-bedded facilities. Being a responsible corporate, OMC had earlier donated Rs 500 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in March to support the state government's efforts to control the COVID-19 situation and to help those affected by the pandemic.

The state-owned entity, during the time, also transferred Rs 250 crores as the interim dividend for the Financial Year 2019-20. On March 26, OMC also signed a tripartite agreement with the government of Odisha and KIMS to set up 500-bedded stand-alone COVID-19 hospital.

Later, the corporation funded to set up 10 stand-alone Covid-19 hospitals in eight districts across the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sushil Modi slams Maha govt for non-cooperation in Sushant's death probe

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra is under pressure from the Congress-funded Bollywood mafia, and this is the reason for it being hell-bent to save all elements connected with death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bih...

Russia to partially resume flights to Geneva from Aug. 15

Flights from Moscow to Geneva will resume from Aug. 15 for passengers with residence permits in Switzerland, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Swiss embassy in Moscow.It said travellers from Russia will have to observe a...

Nepal to send updated map to India, international community: Minister

Nepal government intends to send its recently revised map to India, Google and the international community by the middle of August, a minister has said. The revised map includes Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. We ...

Here's how renegade protein interrupts brain cell function in Alzheimer's disease

According to a recent study, dozens of molecules may tangle up with rogue bundles of tau, a protein that normally gives nerve fibres structure to cause brain cell damage that contributes to neurodegenerative diseases. Neuroscientists have p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020