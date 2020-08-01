Odisha Mining Corporation sets up COVID Care Homes in state

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) on Saturday established COVID Care Homes (CCH) at three regions in Bhubaneswar including, South Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari. The CCHs will be 20-bedded isolation facilities to accommodate COVID-19 suspect or positive cases. The CCHs will be an extension of the home isolation facility exclusively for OMC employees and its workers with asymptomatic and mild symptomatic cases.

In the second phase, OMC will start the COVID Care Homes in four other locations at Kurmitar in Koida region, Seremda in Barbil region, Bangur region and at Kodingamali in Rayagada region with each regions having 10-bedded facilities. Being a responsible corporate, OMC had earlier donated Rs 500 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in March to support the state government's efforts to control the COVID-19 situation and to help those affected by the pandemic.

The state-owned entity, during the time, also transferred Rs 250 crores as the interim dividend for the Financial Year 2019-20. On March 26, OMC also signed a tripartite agreement with the government of Odisha and KIMS to set up 500-bedded stand-alone COVID-19 hospital.

Later, the corporation funded to set up 10 stand-alone Covid-19 hospitals in eight districts across the state. (ANI)