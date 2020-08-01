Ward boy held for molesting COVID-19 patient in Pune hospital

A 40-year-old ward boy wasarrested for allegedly molesting a COVID-19 patient in aprivate hospital, police said on Saturday

The accused entered the ICU on Friday evening, triedto make sexual advances and sought the woman patient's number,and when she tried to shoo him away, he molested her, aHadapsar police station official said

"The accused left after a female staffer entered theICU. The victim narrated the incident to her kin after which apolice complaint was filed. The man was arrested under section354 of IPC," he informed.