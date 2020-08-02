Woman arrested after BMW rams into ice-cream stall

A 29-year-old woman allegedly rammed her BMW car into a roadside ice-cream stall and injured four persons in southeast Delhi's East of Kailash area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night. The driver of the car, Roshani Arora, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, was arrested, the police said.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media. In the CCTV footage, a navy blue colour BMW car rams into the ice-cream stall and drags the people, who were standing near the stall on the roadside, for a short distance. Police said they received information at 10.17 pm on Friday regarding the incident near Sapna Cinema, East of Kailash.

The four injured persons were already shifted to different hospitals, police said. "The injured persons have been identified as Mukesh Kumar, sustained injury in the leg, Sapana Kumari, sustained abrasion over right knee, ice cream vendor Guddu, sustained abrasion over the left knee and Harshit Kaur, sustained wound at left ankle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

On the statement of Mukesh, a case under relevant sections was registered on Saturday, the DCP said. The complainant alleged that while he was taking ice cream, the car hit him as well as the ice cream stall, and four people sustained injuries, the officer said.

During the investigation, the car was seized and Arora was arrested. Her medical examination was conducted and no alcohol was found, police said. During interrogation, Arora said she runs a boutique at Prakash Mohalla, East of Kailash.

She claimed that she eating ice cream in her car, her dog jumped and the gear of the car was changed and the incident happened, police added.