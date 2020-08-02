With 738 new cases, Jharkhand COVID-19 tally over 12,000

Jharkhand reported 738 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 12,104, said State Health Department.

The total number of cases in the State include 7,477active cases, 4,513 recovered and discharged cases and 114 deaths, the State Health Department informed.

India reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases taking the country's coronavirus case count to 16,95,988 on Saturday. (ANI)