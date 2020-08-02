Left Menu
With 738 new cases, Jharkhand COVID-19 tally over 12,000

Jharkhand reported 738 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 12,104, said State Health Department.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 02-08-2020 04:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The total number of cases in the State include 7,477active cases, 4,513 recovered and discharged cases and 114 deaths, the State Health Department informed.

India reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases taking the country's coronavirus case count to 16,95,988 on Saturday. (ANI)

