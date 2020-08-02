Himachal Pradesh reports total 2,634 COVID-19 positive cases
As many as 25 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking state's COVID-19 tally to 2,634, said State Health Department.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 06:15 IST
As many as 25 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking state's COVID-19 tally to 2,634, said State Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases include 1,103 active cases, the State Health Department informed.
Shimla has reported 168 COVID-19 positive cases so far while Solan has reported 663 cases. India reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the country's coronavirus case count to 16,95,988. (ANI)
