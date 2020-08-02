Left Menu
PM Modi to offer prayers at Hanumangarhi, special mantras to be chanted for his health, curb COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple while en-route to the mega foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Hanumangarhi is the first stop he would be visiting.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 09:32 IST
Mahant Raju Das, the head priest of Hanumangarhi temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple while en-route to the mega foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Hanumangarhi is the first stop he would be visiting. The ceremony is expected to last for about seven minutes, during which time three minutes time will be spent on the recital of mantras by Vedic priests for the wellbeing of the Prime Minister and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the nation.

Speaking to ANI, Mahant Raju Das, the head priest of Hanumangarhi said that they have been allocated only seven minutes' window for Prime Minister's ritual prayers at the temple. "We have been given 7 minutes for the whole premises tour, of which three minutes have been allocated for prayers. Today it will be decided as to which route the Prime Minister would be coming from. The front has 85 stairs and there are 36 at the back," said Das.

On special prayers to be conducted in the presence of the Prime Minister, Das said, "After Prime Minister's arrival special mantras will be recited." Das said due to social distancing norms in place only four priests are likely to conduct the prayers.

"We have to follow social distancing, these are the orders we have received from the Prime Minister's Office. So, following the norms, no one will be allowed to touch the Prime Minister neither will they offer him 'prasad'," said the head priest. Vedic priests will escort the Prime Minister to the temple while reciting mantras where special prayers will be conducted for his good health and for lessening the spread of corona.

On August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya for rituals that will mark the beginning of Ram temple construction, Hanumangarhi is the first stop he would be visiting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from the political and religious fields are likely to participate apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)

