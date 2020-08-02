Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diwali-like celebration in Indore on Ram temple bhoomi pujan day: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that Diwali-like celebrations will be held here by lighting 10,000 diyas at Pitra Parvat on August 5 to celebrate the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 09:58 IST
Diwali-like celebration in Indore on Ram temple bhoomi pujan day: Kailash Vijayvargiya
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (second from right) speaking to reporters in Indore on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that Diwali-like celebrations will be held here by lighting 10,000 diyas at Pitra Parvat on August 5 to celebrate the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "We will also appeal to people to light diyas at their home on and clang thalis (plates) on August 5," said Vijayvargiya.

Vijayvargiya has also facilitated the transport of 11 kg silver to Ayodhya by cyclist Neeraj Yagnik. Yagnik will carry sacred water and soil from the Janapav pilgrimage centre to Ayodhya. The 54-year-old cyclist has claimed that he will cover the 960 km to Ayodhya in a span of 72 hours. Meanwhile, as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath hails the construction of Ram Temple, Vijayvargiya slammed him saying, "When a man's last time comes, he starts remembering God."

"Congress expresses happiness and we welcome them...because the Congress leaders used to say that Lord Ram is imaginary but now that they have got the wisdom, we welcome their decision," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the foundation stone-laying ceremony. The Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Alan Parker dies at 76; Bryan Cranston says he has recovered from COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ellen DeGeneres TV show to make workplace changes after probe of cultureEllen DeGeneres on Thursday sent an emotional message to the staff of her television talk show saying she was takin...

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.MTVs VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown musicPop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a girl power list of nominations on Thursday for the MTV Video Music Awards, which added two ...

Sports News Roundup: Padres rally past Rockies in wild 9th; Celtics G Smart fined $15K for criticizing officials and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Todd hangs on to lead headed into final round in MemphisBrendon Todd held on to the lead at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday, despite an uneven third round that saw him hit...

Peel-Works plans to raise USD 50 mn to fund growth plans

Technology-driven distribution firm Peel-Works Pvt Ltd is looking to raise USD 50 million approx Rs 375 crore over the next 12 months to fund its growth plans. Peel Works, which supplies goods - food, grocery and consumer products - to smal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020