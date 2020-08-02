Ghaziabad: Police launch drive against misuse of licensed weapons

The Ghaziabad police has launched a special drive to check the misuse of licensed weapons, an official said on Sunday. Under the drive, all police station incharges have been told to identify those creating terror among the masses by exhibiting their licensed weapons, the official said. According to SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, the arms licence of family members of history-sheeters or criminals will be cancelled. Reports from all police stations have been sought in this regard and these will be forwarded to the district magistrate's office for action. The SSP said people can inform police about the misuse of weapons on telephone number 9454403434. The name and address of the complainant will be kept secret, the SSP said.