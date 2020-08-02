Left Menu
Hustle-bustle missing in Delhi markets on eve of Rakshabandhan

The hustle-bustle was missing in markets in the national capital on the eve of Rakshabandhan on Sunday as many people did not venture out due to the fear of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 17:36 IST
A view of a sweet shop in New Delhi's Karol Bagh on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The hustle-bustle was missing in markets in the national capital on the eve of Rakshabandhan on Sunday as many people did not venture out due to the fear of COVID-19. However, people who are coming out to shop and buy sweets in the market are taking precautions like wearing masks and using sanitisers, but shopkeepers say that there is no enthusiasm like last year.

Ram Lal, who works at Bikanerwala in Delhi's Karol Bagh, said, "Though we are taking precautions here, people are scared and the enthusiasm of last year is not there." "We have taken all precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus here. Though people are coming but there is no enthusiasm as before. We have called our full staff but there are not many people here," Ram Lal told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, a customer said people are coming to the market but it is not like before. They are scared of coronavirus. "People are coming out in the market for shopping but it is not like before. There is fear of coronavirus among people and most of them are not coming out because of that," a customer said.

Rakshabandhan, which celebrates the bond between brother and sister, is a Hindu festival on the full moon day of the month of Saavan of the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

