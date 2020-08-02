PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:40pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 656 226 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 150209 76614 1407 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1673 969 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 41726 31442 101 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 57262 36636 312 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 1117 698 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 9385 6610 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 137677 123317 4004 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 6193 4438 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 62574 45782 2465 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 35758 29080 428 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 2655 1508 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 21416 13127 396 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 12104 4513 114 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 129287 53648 2412 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 24742 13775 81 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1466 1108 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 32614 22969 876 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 431719 266883 15316------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2756 1699 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 868 254 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 468 253 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1831 640 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 34913 21274 197 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 3806 2309 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 17063 11075 405 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 43804 29222 703 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 650 269 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 257613 196483 4132 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 66677 47590 540 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 5251 3463 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 7447 4330 83 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 93021 53168 1677 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 72777 50517 1629 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1769178 1155889 37522------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 27921 21617 273 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 17,50,723 and the death toll at 37,364. The ministry said that 11,45,629, people have so far recovered from the infection.