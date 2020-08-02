Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:42 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:40pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 656 226 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 150209 76614 1407 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1673 969 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 41726 31442 101 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 57262 36636 312 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 1117 698 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 9385 6610 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 137677 123317 4004 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 6193 4438 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 62574 45782 2465 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 35758 29080 428 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 2655 1508 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 21416 13127 396 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 12104 4513 114 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 129287 53648 2412 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 24742 13775 81 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1466 1108 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 32614 22969 876 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 431719 266883 15316------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2756 1699 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 868 254 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 468 253 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1831 640 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 34913 21274 197 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 3806 2309 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 17063 11075 405 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 43804 29222 703 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 650 269 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 257613 196483 4132 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 66677 47590 540 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 5251 3463 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 7447 4330 83 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 93021 53168 1677 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 72777 50517 1629 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1769178 1155889 37522------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 27921 21617 273 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 17,50,723 and the death toll at 37,364. The ministry said that 11,45,629, people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Jammu and Kashmir reports 444 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday reported 444 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, the health department said. With this, the total confirmed cases have gone up to 21,416. This includes ...

Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser Birx

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she does not have confidence in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, linking her to disinformation about the virus spread by President Donald Trump.I think the presi...

Religious ceremonies leading upto bhoomi pujan to begin from tomorrow: Ramjanmbhoomi Trust

By Pragya Kaushika The official religious ceremonies of worship leading to bhoomi pujan on August 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin from August 3.In addition to this, a team of 21 brahmins are performing various anushthans religi...

J-K records 444 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 396 with 8 more fatalities

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 444 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons past 21,000, even as eight COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours in the union territory, officials said. Eight persons, who we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020