Fadnavis wishes Amit Shah, TN governor speedy COVID recovery
"The entire nation's good wishes are with you," the former Maharashtra chief minister said responding to Shah's tweet that he has tested positive for the infection and is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. A Chennai-based hospital has said that Purohit, 80, has tested positive for coronavirus and advised home isolation since his infection was mild.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:45 IST
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Union home minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit who have tested positive for coronavirus. "The entire nation's good wishes are with you," the former Maharashtra chief minister said responding to Shah's tweet that he has tested positive for the infection and is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.
A Chennai-based hospital has said that Purohit, 80, has tested positive for coronavirus and advised home isolation since his infection was mild. Purohit hails from Nagpur in Maharashtra.
- READ MORE ON:
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Banwarilal Purohit
- Amit Shah
- BJP
- Tamil Nadu
- Maharashtra
- Nagpur
- Chennai
ALSO READ
Mathura: BJP councillor creates ruckus during meeting, hits Municipal Commissioner's PA with slippers
Conspiracy being hatched to kill me at behest of TMC, says BJP's Arjun Singh
BJP demands CBI probe into all illegalities involving alleged phone tapping in Rajasthan
Was phone tapping done in Rajasthan: BJP on audio clips released by Congress
Were phones of politicians tapped in Rajasthan? BJP asks and demands CBI probe