Fadnavis wishes Amit Shah, TN governor speedy COVID recovery

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Union home minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit who have tested positive for coronavirus. "The entire nation's good wishes are with you," the former Maharashtra chief minister said responding to Shah's tweet that he has tested positive for the infection and is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

A Chennai-based hospital has said that Purohit, 80, has tested positive for coronavirus and advised home isolation since his infection was mild. Purohit hails from Nagpur in Maharashtra.