Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kin of victims in AP crane mishap to get Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia

A senior police officer, however, said of the 10 bodies recovered on Saturday, soon after the mishap, one was only in part. "There is a half body inside the (crane) cabin that is still stuck under the debris.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:48 IST
Kin of victims in AP crane mishap to get Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia

The public sector Hindustan Shipyard Ltd on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the crane collapse accident on its premises here, even as a probe is underway. Toll in the mishap, which was put at 11 on Saturday could actually be 10 as only that many bodies were retrieved so far, police and officials said adding however a clear picture would emerge only after the debris is cleared.

"We have also retrieved a severed hand and no other body was found yet. The debris removal is still going on," HSL Additional General Manager Lt Col (retd) Sundeep Parija told PTI on Sunday. A senior police officer, however, said of the 10 bodies recovered on Saturday, soon after the mishap, one was only in part.

"There is a half body inside the (crane) cabin that is still stuck under the debris. We have to match them once the debris is fully cleared," the police officer said. Harbour sub-division Assistant Commissioner of Police T Mohan Rao said post-mortem on the bodies was still being carried out and so far three have been handed over to the kin.

Of the ten deceased, nine belonged to Visakhapatnam district while one was from Kothagudem in neighbouring Telangana. As all the staff involved in the trial operation of the ill-fated crane were inside the cabin and consequently killed, the exact cause of the accident could not be ascertained yet.

The safety officer of the yard and his team were conducting the examination of the accident scene and trying to establish if any mechanical failure or some other factor caused the crash. State Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, who visited HSL and interacted with the workers' unions and also family members of the deceased, said the PSU management agreed to pay an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to the victims kin.

HSL Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral (retd) L V Sarat Babu said employment would also be provided to eligible family members depending on the educational qualification. "This was the first major accident in HSL. We are investigating how the new crane crashed. Our committee is investigating the cause of the accident and we will take appropriate action once it submits its report," Sarat Babu said.

Workers unions, on the other hand, blame the management for the accident, alleging that the Safety Workload procedures were not being followed. Most of the cranes in the yard were decades old, some dating back to 1975, and most of the works were being outsourced to private contractors.

In a grave mishap, atleast 10 people were killed when a massive 70-tonne jetty crane collapsed during a load test in the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) here. The victims were crushed to death on the spot when they came under the massive iron structure that crashed on the ground with a loud thud after its cabin and base snapped during a trial run.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Jammu and Kashmir reports 444 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday reported 444 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, the health department said. With this, the total confirmed cases have gone up to 21,416. This includes ...

Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser Birx

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she does not have confidence in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, linking her to disinformation about the virus spread by President Donald Trump.I think the presi...

Religious ceremonies leading upto bhoomi pujan to begin from tomorrow: Ramjanmbhoomi Trust

By Pragya Kaushika The official religious ceremonies of worship leading to bhoomi pujan on August 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin from August 3.In addition to this, a team of 21 brahmins are performing various anushthans religi...

J-K records 444 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 396 with 8 more fatalities

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 444 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons past 21,000, even as eight COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours in the union territory, officials said. Eight persons, who we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020