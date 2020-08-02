Himachal Pradesh Governor, CM felicitate people on Raksha Bandhan

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. The governor expressed hope that the festival would not only strengthen the bonds of brotherhood but also play a significant role in creating a cordial atmosphere in society.

Meanwhile, Jai Ram Thakur said the Raksha Bandhan festival is celebrated to strengthen the bonds of love and affection in our family and society. He said this occasion is an opportunity to promote peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the state and the country. (ANI)