Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar flood situation worsens, 53.67 lakh people affected

Of the 13 deaths in flood-related incidents, Darbhanga registered the highest seven casualties, followed by four in West Champaran and two in Muzaffarpur. A total of 20 teams of the NDRF and 11 of the SDRF are involved in the rescue operations and they have evacuated 4.03 lakh people from the affected areas so far, the bulletin said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:38 IST
Bihar flood situation worsens, 53.67 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Bihar worsened on Sunday as water from overflowing rivers inundated fresh areas, while a total of 53.67 lakh people across 14 districts were affected, the Disaster Management Department said here. No fresh casualty was reported and the number of people who died in flood-related incidents stood at 13.

The number of people affected by the deluge has gone up by 4.62 lakh since Saturday, though that of the district remained at 14, the department said in a bulletin. The number of panchayats hit by the calamity, however, rose to 1,059 from 1,043 on the previous day.

It said that an embankment of Tirhut canal breached in the early hours of Sunday inundating at least a dozen villages in Muraul block of Muzaffarpur district. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed at the site. With 16.89 lakh flood-affected people, Muzaffarpur is the worst-hit district, followed by 12.40 lakh people in Darbhanga and 8.09 lakh in East Champaran.

More than half of the affected populace live in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga districts. Of the 13 deaths in flood-related incidents, Darbhanga registered the highest seven casualties, followed by four in West Champaran and two in Muzaffarpur.

A total of 20 teams of the NDRF and 11 of the SDRF are involved in the rescue operations and they have evacuated 4.03 lakh people from the affected areas so far, the bulletin said. It said that 26,734 people are staying in 19 relief camps while nearly 9.29 lakh people were being fed at 1,385 community kitchens in the affected districts.

Rivers such as Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Adhwara, Khiroi, Mahananda and Ghaghra are flowing above the danger level at various places. The Met Department has forecast light rain in the catchment areas of all rivers flowing in the state on Monday.

The 14-flood affected districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan and Madhubani..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Apple Watch 5 users report strange battery-related issues

Entertainment News Roundup: Changes at DeGeneres TV show; Snazzy face mask fashion and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser Birx

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she does not have confidence in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, linking her to disinformation about the virus spread by President Donald Trump.I think the presi...

UAE, Iran foreign ministers discuss COVID challenge - WAM agency

The foreign minister of United Arab Emirates told his Iranian counterpart that strengthening bilateral cooperation was an important element in tackling the coronavirus, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-N...

Motor racing-Hulkenberg fails to start British GP

Formula One returnee Nico Hulkenbergs British Grand Prix ended before the race had started on Sunday, with Racing Point unable to fire up his car in the garage. The experienced German was standing in for Sergio Perez after the Mexican drive...

US News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Wilford Brimley dies age 85 and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Storm Isaias nears Floridas east coastIsaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, churned close to Florida on Sunday, set to brush the states east coast ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020