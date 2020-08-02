Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rain in many parts of Odisha in next few days: MeT

On August 6, there will be heavy rainfall at one or two places in Bargarh, Sundargarh and Deogarh, it said. The MeT Centre also advised the fishermen not to venture into the deep sea from August 4 to 6 as the surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal will make the sea condition very rough.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:15 IST
Heavy rain in many parts of Odisha in next few days: MeT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rain in many parts of Odisha in next few days and make the sea condition rough, prompting the MeT Centre here to advise fishermen not to venture into the sea during the period. The low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal around August 4, the Meteorological Centre here said on Sunday.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely to lash several places with extremely heavy rainfall in some areas. The rainfall activity is likely to continue till August 6, it said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Deogarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur districts till Monday under its impact. Similarly, some areas of Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Boudh, Balangir Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul and Sundargarh districts will experience heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Kalahandi on Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash some places in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Keonjhar districts on Wednesday, it said, adding one or two places in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Sonepur districts will also witness heavy rainfall. On August 6, there will be heavy rainfall at one or two places in Bargarh, Sundargarh and Deogarh, it said.

The MeT Centre also advised the fishermen not to venture into the deep sea from August 4 to 6 as the surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal will make the sea condition very rough.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says not optimistic on near-term deal for coronavirus relief bill

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday he was not optimistic on reaching agreement soon on a deal for the next round of legislation to provide relief to Americans hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Im not optimistic that ...

Report: Reds' Votto on IL with COVID-19 symptoms

The Cincinnati Reds placed Joey Votto on the injured list Sunday after the veteran first baseman self-reported symptoms of COVID-19, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The six-time All-Star and former National League Most Valuable Player has...

'Siksha Ratna': Teachers will get weightage for COVID-19 & cyclone Amphan work

The West Bengal government will give weightage to teachers having done work for the economically affected during COVID-19 lockdown and Cyclone Amphan while choosing recipients of Siksha Ratna on Teachers Day on September 5, an official noti...

Lewis Hamilton wins record 7th British Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on Sunday won his seventh British Grand Prix title after a dramatic last-lap at the Silverstone Circuit. Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas were at the first and second spot respectively until tyre drama st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020