Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan to start Indira Rasoi Yojana to provide meals at Rs 8

The Rajasthan government is going to start with the 'Indira Rasoi Yojana' in urban areas of the state from August 20, in which poor and needy people will get nutritious food for just Rs 8, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:13 IST
Rajasthan to start Indira Rasoi Yojana to provide meals at Rs 8
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking to media in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan government is going to start with the 'Indira Rasoi Yojana' in urban areas of the state from August 20, in which poor and needy people will get nutritious food for just Rs 8, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday. Under the scheme, 358 kitchens in 213 urban localities will be operationalised wherein people will get food for Rs 8.

While talking to media here, Gehlot said that it is another step towards realising the resolve of Rajasthan government's 'no hunger no sleep.' "We are going to start 'Indira Rasoi Yojana' in the urban areas of the state from August 20. Under this, we will provide nutritious food for just Rs 8 to the needy and poor. It is another step towards realising the Rajasthan government's resolve of 'no hunger no sleep," he said.

The state government will spend Rs 100 crore per year on this scheme, Gehlot said. This comes after Gehlot, Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal and other officials participated in a meeting through video conferencing.

Dhariwal said the state government would give a grant of Rs 12 per plate. Gehlot also directed to constitute a committee in the state and district levels to ensure the quality of food.

"Nearly 4,87,000 people will be benefitted from the scheme. IT-enabled monitoring of the scheme will be ensured. The beneficiary will get the information through SMS on the mobile as soon as he takes the coupon. Kitchens will be monitored through mobile apps and CCTV," read an official release of the government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients begins in Goa: Minister

The Goa government on Sunday said that plasma therapy treatment for critical patients of COVID- 19 has begun in the state. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane made this announcement on Twitter.As committed to the people of Goa, we have sta...

Former UK minister and current MP arrested on suspicion of rape

A former UK minister and sitting Conservative Party lawmaker, who has not been named as he is yet to be charged, is out on bail after being arrested on suspicion of rape. According to The Sunday Times, the allegations of rape against the pa...

Raptors, Heat look to continue strong restarts

The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors both feel good about their potential for making a deep playoff run entering Mondays meeting near Orlando. Both franchises pride themselves on playing stingy defensive and cohesive offense.Toronto entered t...

Sikkim reports 8 COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 668

Sikkim on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan states tally to 668, an official said. Director General DG-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T. Bhutia said that East Sikkim has reported seven new positive cases and So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020