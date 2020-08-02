Left Menu
Devotees light earthen lamps at Ayodhya's Tapasvi Chhavani Ashram ahead of bhoomi pujan

Devotees lit earthen lamps at the Tapasvi Chhavani Ashram at Ayodhya's Ramghat ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:41 IST
Devotees light earthen lamps at Tapasvi Chhavani ashram at Ramghat on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Devotees lit earthen lamps at the Tapasvi Chhavani Ashram at Ayodhya's Ramghat ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5. Speaking to ANI, Swami Paramhans said, "We have lit earthen lamps and candles. Hoisted 108 flags. We are very happy ahead of the bhoomi pujan. The day will be historic when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple."

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. In March this year, the 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure.

The Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, had directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple. (ANI)

