Punjab CM rejects resignation of Addl AG Rameeza Hakeem

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday rejected the resignation of Additional Advocate General Rameeza Hakeem. Hakeem, who is the wife of Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda, had on Saturday sent her resignation to Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan.

She had put in the papers saying she wanted to do private practice. “Urge all to stop speculating on the resignation of Addl AG Punjab Rameeza Hakeem. Facts are @CsPunjab had received her resignation late last night & has been asked by CM @capt_amarinder to “reject the same as govt can't let go of advocate of such exceptional calibre & competence,” tweeted Raveen Thukral, media advisor to the Chief Minister.

Hakeem was appointed states additional advocate general in 2017..