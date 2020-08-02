Left Menu
Sushant Singh death: Mumbai police commissioner briefs Maha CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:48 IST
Sushant Singh death: Mumbai police commissioner briefs Maha CM
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Sunday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here and apprised him about the ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his home in Bandra on June 14 and the case is being probed by Mumbai police as well as Bihar police after the late actor's kin filed a case in Patna.

Home department sources said Singh first met state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and then the two went to the CM. Condemning the demand from some quarters, including the opposition BJP, to hand over the probe to the CBI, Deshmukh tweeted, "Maharashtra police is inquiring into the case professionally and are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned." "Even if Bihar police registered an offence in Patna under Ch 12 and 13 of the CrPC, it has to be investigated, inquired and tried by the police and courts within whose jurisdiction the offence is committed. I condemn the demand for the case to be handed over to the CBI," Deshmukh further tweeted.

Chapter 12 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) deals with 'information to the police and their power to investigate' while Chapter 13 of CrPC deals with 'jurisdiction of criminal courts in inquiries and trials'.

