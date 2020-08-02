Nagaland s COVID-19 tally rises to 1,935

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally on Sunday rose to 1,935, with 104 more people testing positive for the virus, state Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the 104 new cases, Dimapur reported 62 cases followed by Zunheboto (18), Kohima (17), Wokha (5) and one each in Mon and Phek district, the minister said.

"Tested 383 samples for COVID-19, out of which 104 cases came out positive 62 cases in Dimapur, 18 in Zunheboto, 17 in Kohima, 5 in Wokha and one each in Mon and Phek districts," tweeted the Health and Family Welfare minister. Eight more persons have recovered for the virus, taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 648, a statement issued by Additional Director of HFW Department, Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Of the total 1,935 confirmed cases, 1277 are active, 648 have recovered, six have died and two have migrated, he said. Four deaths are due to COVID-19 while one death is COVID-19 positive but not due to COVID-19 and another death had co-morbid conditions and tested COVID-19 positive but it is under investigation, the official said.

Meanwhile, according to an official bulletin received here on Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner of Mon, Thavaseelan has notified that the total lockdown which was imposed in Mon Sadar, Tizit and Phomching sub-divisions of the district has been extended for another 7 days with effect from August 3 to 9.