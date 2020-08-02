Pondy Lt Guv, CM wish Amit Shah and TN Governor speedy recovery

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit a speedy recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19. Bedi told PTI that she prayed the Almighty for speedy recovery of Home Minister and TN Governor.

Senior Congress leader and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in two separate twitter handle said he had come to know that the Home Minister and Tamil Nadu Governor have tested positive for the virus. "I pray Almighty for their speedy recovery from Coronavirus," he said.

Shah (55) on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and was getting hospitalized following the advice of doctors. Purohit (80) tested positive for coronavirus and was advised home isolation since his infection was mild.

He was under self-isolation since July 29.