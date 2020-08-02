UP: Fake doctor arrested from Greater Noida hospital

A man practicing as a doctor allegedly on forged documents was arrested from a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida Sunday, police said. The accused, a resident of Ghaziabad, had got the documents forged in 2017 and was practicing the allopath branch of medicine at the hospital in Bisrakh area, they said.

"Accused Rakesh Kumar Thakur, around 40, was arrested from Chaturbhuj Hospital on Sunday. He was wanted in case of forgery of medical documents which were prepared three years ago,” a police spokesperson said. An FIR has been lodged against Thakur at Phase 3 police station. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation), 465 (forgery), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence), 196 (using evidence known to be false), among others, the spokesperson said.

Charges under relevant sections of the Indian Medical Council Act have also been pressed against the accused, police said. Further proceedings are underway, they added.