Himachal Pradesh received below normal rainfall in July: MeT

Himachal Pradesh received 202.9 mm rainfall, which is below normal by 28 per cent, in July this year, the meteorological department said. The hill state had received the highest 241 mm rainfall, which was above normal by 143 per cent, in the month of July in 2013, it said.

Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said Bilaspur is the only district of the state which received 378.2 mm rainfall, which is above normal by 25 per cent, in July this year. Ghumarwin received the highest 225 mm rainfall on July 25. It received 160 mm rainfall on July 29, while Baijnath recorded 142 mm rainfall on July 25.

Six districts of the state namely Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, and Una witnessed normal rainfall in July this year, the official said. The five districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Lahaul-Spiti received deficit or scanty rainfall in July after south-west monsoon arrived in the state on June 24.

According to the MeT, there were two dry days on July 1 and July 14 in the state. The highest temperature in the state in the month of July this year was recorded in Una at 39.8 degrees Celsius on July 4, it added.