Lucknow man sells handmade floral rakhis in bid to boycott Chinese products
In a bid to boycott Chinese products, a flower seller in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow sold handmade floral rakhis on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:39 IST
In a bid to boycott Chinese products, a flower seller in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow sold handmade floral rakhis on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. Javed Khan, who sells floral rakhis, said that this time there is a lot of demand for floral rakhis and people have ordered these rakhis in advance.
Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "This year, as people are boycotting the Chinese products, there is a huge demand for handmade floral rakhis for the festival. Till now I have received over 250 orders for the same." "We used to sell floral rakhis every year but this year the demand is high," added Khan.
Parmanand, a customer said, "This is the best idea to use indigenous and eco-friendly rakhis. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said to support 'Made in India' products and not Chinese ones, it is a good initiative. I have also come here to buy these rakhis." (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lucknow
- Raksha Bandhan
- Uttar Pradesh
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Khan
ALSO READ
Lucknow: Woman self-immolates, other saved; 4 held
Increase rapid-antigen testing in state: Uttar Pradesh CM
Cong says party leader 'framed' in Lucknow self-immolation case by UP govt
3 kids drown after falling in a pit in Uttar Pradesh
UP's 40 pc active COVID cases in 6 districts, including Lucknow: Data