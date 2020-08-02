Left Menu
Liquor shops opened in containment zones in Srikalahasti town of Andhra's Chittoor

Long queues were seen outside liquor vends which were allowed to open in the containment zone areas of Srikalahasti town in Chittoor after almost three months.

ANI | Chittoor(Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 23:03 IST
People were seen in large ques in front of liquor shops in Chittoor district on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Long queues were seen outside liquor vends which were allowed to open in the containment zone areas of Srikalahasti town in Chittoor after almost three months. People gathered in large numbers without maintaining social distancing norms to buy liquor. Some were also seen without masks waiting for their turn to get liquor.

Municipal sanitary staffs were seen requesting the people to stand in queues and maintain social distance. Earlier on May 4, standalone shops including liquor shops in all zones, barring containment areas were re-opened following the central government's guidelines on coronavirus induced lockdown.

Andhra Pradesh reported 8,555 new Coronavirus cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 1,58,764 including 82,886 recoveries and 1,474 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 74,404, said state health department on Sunday. There are 5,647 active cases in Chittoor district. (ANI)

