TMC leader killed in clash between two groups

A Trinamool Congress leader was killed in a clash between two groups at Beliara village in Bankura district on Sunday, police said. Seikh Babar Ali, a former panchayat pradhan, was hacked to death by miscreants early on Sunday after an armed clash between two groups on Saturday night, the police said.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said. The family of the deceased alleged Ali was killed by the rival faction of the party as he was very popular in the locality.

West Bengal minister and district TMC president Shyamal Santra said, "We want punishment of those involved in the murder. I am inquiring into the charges." He said Trinamool Congress never gives shelter to any criminal. Former minister and TMC leader Shyam Mukherjee met the family members of Ali and demanded that all those involved be arrested.

A strong police force was posted in the area..