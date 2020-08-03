Karnataka CM in stable condition after testing positive for COVID-19: Manipal Hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his daughter have been admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for observation after testing positive for COVID-19. The Chief Minister is in clinically stable condition. "Karnataka Chief Minister has been admitted to the hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team," Manipal Hospital said on Monday.

"His daughter has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been admitted to the hospital," added the hospital in another statement. Yediyurappa had on Sunday tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," Yediyurappa wrote. (ANI)