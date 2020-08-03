Mayawati, Kejriwal extend greetings on Raksha Bandhan
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 09:24 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. "My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people on Raksha Bandhan, which is a special festival where sisters tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists. People should lead their lives with the purity that this festival espouses. Society's welfare lies in that only," Mayawati tweeted.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister termed Raksha Bandhan as a symbol of love between brothers and sisters and of Indian values. "My best wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The festival is a symbol of love between brothers and sisters and Indian values," he tweeted.
Rakshabandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of the rakhi by sisters, symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters. (ANI)
