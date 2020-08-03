Yediyurappa's daughter tests positive for COVID-19, son under home quarantine

Left Menu
One of the daughters of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the same hospital, where her father is undergoing treatment for the infection, hospital sources said. Yediyurappa was hospitalised last night after testing positive for coronavirus. The Chief Minister's younger son B Y Vijayendra said he was going in for seven days of home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-08-2020 13:00 IST
One of the daughters of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the same hospital, where her father is undergoing treatment for the infection, hospital sources said. Yediyurappa was hospitalised last night after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Chief Minister's younger son B Y Vijayendra said he was going in for seven days of home quarantine as a precautionary measure. "Thank you all for your messages and prayers. My father Shri B S Yediyurappa ji is doing fine and under observation of doctors who said there is no need to worry. As a precaution, I will observe home quarantine for next 7 days," Vijayendra tweeted.

Vijayendra was on Friday appointed as the Karnataka BJP Vice-President, after which he had tweeted a picture of him seeking the blessing of his father. The Chief Minister last night tweeted informing that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa had said in his tweet. Manipal Hospital, where Yediyurappa has been admitted said that the Chief Minister was "doing well" and is "clinically stable" and will be monitored closely by our team.

Authorities are tracing all those who came in contact with Yediyurappa for the last three or four days and have asked all those who met him to quarantine.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.

