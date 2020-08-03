Jharkhand CM greets people on Raksha Bandhan

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday greeted people on the occasion of RakshaBandhan

The chief minister also advised the people tocelebrate the festival by staying at home in view ofCOVID-19 outbreak

Taking to Twitter, Soren said, "Raksha Bandhan alwaysreminds us about love, unity and responsibility. Amid coronapandemic, you all celebrate the pious festival staying athome. Be vigilant and safe."