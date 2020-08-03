Maha govt committed to Maratha quota, says Cong's Thorat

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is committed to providing reservations in jobs and education to the Maratha community and would leave no stone unturned to place its view in the Supreme Court on the issue, said state revenue minister and Congress unit chief Balasaheb Thorat on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, he refuted allegations leveled by Shiv Sangram Party leader Vinayat Mete who had said the state government was not putting its side in the apex court effectively.

Thorat said a cabinet subcommittee on Maratha quota, of which is he is part and which is led by state minister and party colleague Ashok Chavan, was continuously meeting all stakeholders. The SC had, on July 15, said it would commence from July 27 day-to-day hearing through video-conferencing on a batch of pleas challenging the Maharashtra law granting reservations in jobs and education to the Maratha community.

In reply to a question on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray not interacting much with ministers, Thorat said it was untrue. "The CM always listens to and tries to understand concerns raised by us. This is what we have observed in the past few months. We have good communication with him," Thorat said.