Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 staff at CM office hit by virus; Governor, Minister fine

Six employees at the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's office have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Monday. They have been sent to the COVID-19 care centre set up at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BEIC) as they were asymptomatic, sources said. Yediyurappas personal residence Dhavalagiri has been sanitised, the officials said, adding that entry would be restricted to the Chief Minister's home and office.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 16:46 IST
6 staff at CM office hit by virus; Governor, Minister fine

Six employees at the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's office have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Monday. After the Chief Minister tested positive, his office and residence were sanitised. Besides, contact tracing was done during which the six of his staff members were confirmed to have contracted the virus, the sources said.

However, Governor Vajubhai Vala and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, whom the Chief Minister had met on July 31, have tested negative. Officials said random tests were conducted at the Chief Minister's premises and the six were found infected.

They included a gunman, a driver, and house-keeping staff. They have been sent to the COVID-19 care centre set up at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BEIC) as they were asymptomatic, sources said.

Yediyurappas personal residence Dhavalagiri has been sanitised, the officials said, adding that entry would be restricted to the Chief Minister's home and office. He was admitted to Manipal hospital here on Sunday night after testing positive.

The hospital has said the Chief Minister was doing well and clinically stable. Meanwhile, in a statement released by Governor's office, his personal secretary Tejas Bhatti said, "After knowing that the Chief Minister has tested coronavirus positive, the Governor, his aide-de-camp, and I took a test and the results were negative." Yediyurappa and Bommai had met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on July 31.

Bommai's office, in a statement, said he had taken a rapid antigen test and the result was negative..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a silver bullet for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long. More than 18.14 million people around the world are reporte...

Hong Kong reports 80 new coronavirus cases, slight drop from previous highs

Hong Kong reported 80 new coronavirus cases on Monday, dropping below 100 infections for the first time in 12 days, as a team of Chinese officials began preparations for widespread testing in the global financial hub, which has seen a resur...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Early August decisive for VietnamVietnam is in the midst of a decisive fight against the coronavirus, the prime minister said, with the focus on the central city of Danang where in...

Few bandhs, stone-pelting incidents since abrogation of Article 370 last year: Officials

Fall in stone-pelting incidents and continued crackdown on separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are key factors of a decreasing trend of violence since the abrogation of Article 370 last year, officials said on Monday. A comparative anal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020