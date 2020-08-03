Haryana STF sleuths arrest man with drugs worth around Rs 1 crore
The recovery was made near the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal toll plaza in Sonipat district by a Hisar STF team, a Haryana Police spokesperson said, adding that the seized drug cost around Rs 1 crore on the international market.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:32 IST
Sleuths of the Haryana Special Task Force on Monday arrested a man allegedly with 35 kg of charas and 5-kg opium being smuggled from Uttar Pradesh in a Jeep, an official said. The recovery was made near the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal toll plaza in Sonipat district by a Hisar STF team, a Haryana Police spokesperson said, adding that the seized drug cost around Rs 1 crore on the international market. On receiving information in this regard, the STF team laid a trap. It signalled the Jeep to stop near the toll plaza for checking. The inspection of the vehicle led to the seizure of 35 kg of charas and 5 kg of opium, the spokesperson said.
The accused has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Bhawar, Sonipat. During preliminary interrogation, it was found that the accused had brought the contraband from Uttar Pradesh, he said.
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Rai police station in Sonipat, he added..
