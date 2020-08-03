Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSPL felicitates its 25 COVID-19 warriors

The Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Monday felicitated its 25 COVID-19 warriors who worked "round-the-clock" to ensure that every infected employee was back in the best of their health.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:09 IST
JSPL felicitates its 25 COVID-19 warriors
Jindal felicitating its corona warriors on Monday . Image Credit: ANI

The Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Monday felicitated its 25 COVID-19 warriors who worked "round-the-clock" to ensure that every infected employee was back in the best of their health. The group of these 25 outstanding employees included doctors, administration staff, drivers, cooks and security guards.

"We may be living in a challenging era, but we believe in putting our employees at the core of our operations and doing everything possible so that they remain in their best of health," said the company's Chairman Naveen Jindal. He added, "Today's felicitation is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of these brave JSPL employees. These employees served their colleagues selflessly and courageously through these difficult times. These outstanding employees will further inspire others, in and outside the organisation."

India is passing through one of the most challenging periods in its history. JSPL has taken several measures, in keeping with the government guidelines and WHO protocol, to protect its employees from the virus, and to create a safe workplace, the company stated. But, as the severity of the crisis shows, there could still be some instances where people get infected by the virus despite taking all possible precautions.

The company said a few of the JSPL employees contracted the virus. In this crisis, the rest of the JSPL workforce rose to the occasion and ensured that the infected employees recovered no time. "JSPL stands with the Union Government and state governments in protecting the lives of its employees and their families and ensuring their well-being, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, while contributing to the India Growth Story," the company added.

This story is provided by Jindal Steel and Power Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. top Senate Democrat says 'safe way' must be found for TikTok to continue

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called for an American company to purchase Chinese-owned video app TikTok in order to protect users data, saying a safe way must be found for TikTok to continue.A U.S. company should buy...

India eyeing Rs 1.75 lakh crore in turnover in defence manufacturing by 2025

The government is eyeing a turnover of Rs 1.75 lakh crore USD 25 billion in defence manufacturing by 2025 as it has identified the sector as a potential driver to boost the overall economy, according to a draft of a major policy prepared by...

FDI in commercial mining: Govt nod needed for cos from nations sharing border with India

The Centre on Monday clarified that any foreign direct investment FDI in commercial coal mining from an entity of a country that shares land border with India will be allowed only after government approval. This is with reference to the ong...

Heavy to very heavy rains in MP in next 24 hours: IMD

The IMD on Monday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in many parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours. It said heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning was likely to oc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020