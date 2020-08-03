Left Menu
ED questions Sushant Singh Rajput's CA

The questioning is linked to the money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput's father has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide. At least two companies linked to Rajput and some financial deals involving Chakraborty and her brother Showik are under the ED scanner.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned the chartered accountant (CA) of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with a money laundering probe that stemmed from a complaint lodged by Rajput's father with the Bihar police, officials said. They said Sandeep Shridhar has been questioned in Mumbai by the central probe agency and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CA is understood to be handling the actor's finances for about a year and the ED wants to understand his financial dealings in order to take the probe forward. Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.  The questioning is linked to the money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput's father has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.

At least two companies linked to Rajput and some financial deals involving Chakraborty and her brother Showik are under the ED scanner. Chakraborty, her bother and others are expected to be summoned by the agency for questioning soon.

The ED case has been filed against the accused named in the Bihar Police FIR that include Chakraborty, her family and six others. Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh (74), who resides in Patna, had last month lodged a complaint with the Bihar Police against Chakraborty, her family members and six others for abetment to suicide of his son and fraud.

Singh has accused Chakraborty, purported girlfriend of Rajput, of having befriended his son in May, 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.  He also wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the Rs 15 crore deposited in a bank account held by Rajput was transferred. The Mumbai police is also probing the alleged suicide case, and has questioned several top Bollywood producers and directors in this case. Chakraborty has also released a video statement after the ED case was filed.

"I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate, the truth shall prevail," she said in the message. Rajput starred in films like 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Raabta', 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore' and 'Sonchiriya'. His most prominent role was in cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" .

