Abhinav Rai made co-incharge of AAP's UP unit: Sanjay Singh
AAP leader Abhinav Rai has been appointed co-incharge of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh announced on Monday
"Heartiest congratulations to @aapabhinav on being made the co-incharge of Uttar Pradesh," Singh tweeted
Rai said he will put it in all his efforts towards the welfare of people in the state.
