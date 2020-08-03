Left Menu
BJP MLA raises Sushant's death matter in Bihar Assembly, demands CBI probe

Raising the issue of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday, BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh, a relative of the deceased actor, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:38 IST
BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Raising the issue of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday, BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh, a relative of the deceased actor, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also supported his demand. Meanwhile, MLC Nutan Singh, wife of Niraj Kumar Singh, also raised the same demand in the Legislative Council.

Singh had earlier said that the Maharashtra Police are just doing "formality" in the case of Rajput's death. An FIR has been registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh, against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter.

However, the Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who is heading a police team from Patna in the case, was quarantined under what the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said was state government guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread. Earlier today, Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha termed the "forced quarantine" of Tiwari in Mumbai as "shameful and absolutely wrong" and added that the state government will look into the matter and take action in this regard. (ANI)

