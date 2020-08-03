Manipur CM inaugurates 300-bed Covid Care Centre

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday inaugurated a 300-bed Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Manipur Trade and Expo Centre, Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West District. Briefing media persons, the chief minister said that there is evidence of community transmission of the disease in the state.

Manipur has reported 2,920 COVID-19 cases till Monday. The total active cases in the state is 1,147 as 1,766 people have recovered from the disease and seven have died.

He said that awareness among the people is very much needed to contain further spread of the disease and appealed to the people to come out openly for early treatment instead of concealing their COVID-19 status if tested positive. The chief minister said that presently the CCC at Lamboikhongnangkhong has 300-beds but it will be upgraded to a 1000-bed Centre as it has enough space for extension.

He appreciated the Health Department and other officials for setting up the Covid Care Centre so that infected people can get timely treatment. Deputy Chief Minister Shri Y Joykumar and Health Minister L Jayantakumar, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health) V Vumlunmang, Director (Health) Dr K Rajo and other officials were present during the function.