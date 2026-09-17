Supreme Court Demands Action: Unnatural Deaths in Manipur Relief Camps

The Supreme Court has called for a detailed report on 25 unnatural deaths at Manipur relief camps, scrutinizing limited post-mortem exams and minimal compensation. The court seeks clarity on safety measures for displaced individuals amidst ongoing investigations into sexual violence linked to the 2023 ethnic violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:28 IST
Supreme Court Demands Action: Unnatural Deaths in Manipur Relief Camps
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, ordered the Manipur Chief Secretary to provide a thorough report on 25 unnatural deaths in relief camps, including a case of alleged sexual assault. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana raised concerns about the limited post-mortem examinations and compensation provided to victims’ families.

The court has instructed the State to deliver comprehensive details on all 25 cases, ensuring post-mortem reports and documents substantiating the causes of death are included. This directive emerged during hearings of petitions on investigations and trial related to sexual violence cases resulting from the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur.

Significantly, the bench noted a report by a committee led by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, which highlighted the deaths and questioned the compensation process. It also demanded clarity on why post-mortem exams were performed in only 20 instances and why the compensation provided was merely Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

The report presented to the court cites 640 deaths in relief camps across eight districts. "Tell your Chief Secretary not to invite orders. Update us on the measures undertaken," Chief Justice Surya Kant remarked while querying the Manipur Advocate General regarding information requested by the committee on July 4.

The court further instructed the State to elucidate on the remedial actions to protect the safety and dignity of internally displaced individuals in relief camps and to assure they receive adequate medical care and essential services. Additionally, the Manipur Legal Services Authority was directed to swiftly address the issue, guaranteeing FIR registrations, thorough investigation of death causes, expeditious probes, and the protection of displaced individuals and victims. (ANI)

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