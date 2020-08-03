UP govt conducts flood relief operations in 15 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government is conducting relief operations in 15 flood-hit districts, said cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar on Monday. Rajbhar told a press conference, "A total of 15 districts of the state have been affected due to floods. The condition is bad in 820 villages in these districts. Out of these, at least 173 villages have lost road connectivity and are being provided relief through boats."

"Rabti and Saryu rivers have created a flood situation but the good news is that the level in river Ganga is below danger the mark. On the instruction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, district administrations are performing its duties properly," said Rajbhar. He said that government has established 110 shelter homes in the state while 9,500 ration kits have been distributed in the last 24 hours in these affected areas.

"During the relief work in the districts, a total of 110 shelter homes have been set up so that people whose houses have been damaged due to flood do not face any difficulty. Around 9,500 ration kits have been distributed in these districts in the last 24 hours," Rajbhar said. "A total of 92 animal camps have been set up and vaccination of 4,60,772 animals has been done so far," he added. (ANI)